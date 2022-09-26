Iran's response to EU proposal step backward

"Iran has continued to try to add extraneous issues to the negotiation that we're simply not going to say yes to. We will not accept a bad deal, the response that they've given to the last proposals put forward by our European partners has been a very significant step backwards. And so, I don't see any prospects in the very near term to-- to bring this to a conclusion," claimed Blinken in an interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes".

His comments came as Mikhail Ulyanov, the head of the Russian delegation to the talks in the Austrian capital city of Vienna, said that Iran's response to the European Union’s draft text for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal constitutes no "serious obstacle" to a final agreement between Tehran and the remaining parties to the multilateral accord. "Indeed, there are no issues in the Iranian response that could be a serious obstacle on the way towards the agreement."

Ulyanov once again stressed the important role of the negotiating parties' political will in reaching a final agreement on the revival of the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iranian foreign minister also said that an agreement is possible if the American side adopts a realistic approach towards the JCPOA negotiations.

