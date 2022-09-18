Kremlin responds to Western nuclear claims

"Read the doctrine, everything is written there," Peskov told Sputnik, answering the question of where there is a possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the attempts to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia, including on Russian nuclear facilities, but assured that the situation is under control. He stressed that Russia is doing everything to prevent a negative development of events, but noted that Moscow, for the time being, is responding with restraint to Ukrainian attacks on infrastructure and terrorist attacks.

If the situation continues to develop in this way, the response will be more serious, according to Putin.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that there could be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed, noting that Russia consistently follows the letter and spirit of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

In an interview with CBS News, US President Joe Biden was asked what he would say if he learned that Moscow is considering the use of weapons of mass destruction.

“Don’t, don’t, don’t,” Biden said. “You will change the face of war unlike anything since World War II.” However, the US president declined to specify what the US response would be, only saying it would be “consequential.”

