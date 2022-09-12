Leader forwards general policies of Iran 7th development plan

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as per Article 110 of the Constitution outlined the general policies of Iran’s 7th development plan after consultation with the Expediency Council.

The general policies focus on Iran's economic progress coupled with justice.

The proclamation was submitted to the heads of the three branches of the government, the head of the Expediency Council and the Chief of Staff of All Armed Forces.

The general policies of the 7th development have been divided in 7 sections "Economic", "Infrastructural Affairs", "Cultural and Social Affairs", "Scientific", "Technological and Educational", "Political and Foreign Policy", "Defense and Security", "Administrative", "Legal and Judicial Affairs" And it has been approved in 26 paragraphs.

