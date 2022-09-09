Iran reacts to violation of Iran diplomats rights in Albania

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani has expressed concern after media reports said local officials in the Albanian capital Tirana had interacted improperly with the Iranian Embassy and its staff.

Kan'ani added that if the media reports are true, the way the Iranian diplomats were treated was in violation of international law and the Vienna Convention concerning diplomatic rights, and the Albanian government will be responsible for the consequences of breaching the convention.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Wednesday that Albania, a safe haven for anti-Iran terrorists, is ending diplomatic relations with Iran and has ordered Iranian diplomats and embassy staff to leave within 24 hours.

"The government has decided with immediate effect to end diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Rama said in a video statement sent to the media.

Albania, which is a safe heaven for anti-Iran terrorist organizations, accused Iran of carrying out cyber attacks on the country.

Some Saudi sources also claimed that the Albanian government has expelled the Iranian ambassador in Tirana, while Iran has not had an ambassador in this country since 2017.

Since 2013, Albania has been home to members of the notorious Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist organization, which has killed more than 12,000 Iranian civilians and authorities throughout its brutal campaign since the 1979 revolution in Iran.

Previously, the MKO terror group which is known in Iran as "Hypocrites" carried out numerous cyber attacks against Iran's infrastructure and network from Albania.

