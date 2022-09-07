Iran willing to expand ties with Indonesia in all areas

President Ebrahim Raeisi received Muhammad Syarifuddin, the Chief Justice of the Indonesian Supreme Court (MA) and his accompanying delegation at the presidential compound for a meeting on Wednesday.

In the meeting, Raeisi the relations between the two countries as friendly and growing, and stated that the will of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop relations with Indonesia in all fields is serious.

He emphasized, "The current level of bilateral relations does not match with the existing capacities of the two countries."

According to the Iranian president, "Good relations between Tehran and Jakarta in various fields can lead to the development of constructive cooperation between the two countries at the regional and international levels."

Referring to Indonesia's active approach at international organizations, Raeisi emphasized the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries in international institutions and forums as one of the fields of cooperation between the two sides and clarified, "Today, the hegemonic system under the guise of defending human rights is practicing the biggest injustice to the world and the Muslim countries. A shared position of the free jurists of the world against this obvious oppression by the hegemonic system can be effective in changing the situation of human rights in the world."

The Indonesian official, for his part, expressed his happiness with his trip to Iran and meeting with Ayatollah Raeisi, and described the relations between the two countries as friendly, cordial and expanding.

Expressing his country's interest in enhancing the level of interaction between the two countries in various fields, Syarifuddin asked for cooperation and using the experiences of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of technologies related to legal and judicial affairs.

