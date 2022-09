Iraqi sources reported on Monday evening that several rockets hit Erbil in the north of the country.

According to this report, a security source said that several rockets hit a village in Khalifan town located in Erbil Province, Kurdistan Region in Iraq.

The sources also added that four rockets hit the area.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack and no reports have been released about the possible casualties or injuries.

