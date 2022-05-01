Khabat area in Iraq’s Erbil comes under rocket attacks

Sabereen News reported that several rockets hit the Khabat area of ​​Erbil province in northern Iraq.

According to the report, at least eight rockets were fired from the village of Kremlis in Mosul province.

The Counter-Terrorism Organization in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region announced that six rockets hit the Khabat area in Erbil province.

According to news sources, the target of the rocket attacks was a refinery located in the Khabat area.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

