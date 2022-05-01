Khabat area in Iraq’s Erbil comes under rocket attacks

Sabereen News reported that several rockets hit the Khabat area of Erbil province in northern Iraq.
According to the report, at least eight rockets were fired from the village of Kremlis in Mosul province.
The Counter-Terrorism Organization in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region announced that six rockets hit the Khabat area in Erbil province.
According to news sources, the target of the rocket attacks was a refinery located in the Khabat area.
No casualties or damage have been reported so far.
ZZ/FNA1401021100104
Your Comment