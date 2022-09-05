Turkish military helicopter crashed in northern Iraq

According to Al-Ain news website, the Ministry of Defense of Turkey announced in a statement that a military helicopter of the country's army crashed during a military operation in northern Iraq.

The statement did not mention more details about the helicopter crash and its possible casualties.

For a long time, Turkey has been violating the territorial integrity of northern Iraq by claiming to confront the PKK terrorist group. The PKK, which has been in military conflict with the Ankara government for the past 35 years, is recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

The Turkish army targets the northern areas of Iraq almost daily with artillery, planes and helicopters.

Ankara claims that the militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party are responsible for the death of more than 40,000 Turkish citizens, including women and children. But on the other hand, hundreds of villages have been depopulated due to Turkish attacks in northern Iraq and Syria.

The Iraqi government has repeatedly asked Turkey to stop violating the country's sovereignty and withdraw its forces from northern Iraq.

MNA/IRN84878255