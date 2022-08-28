Iran Armed Forces unveil latest precision strike drone

Ababil (Flock of Birds), as the new drone is named, was unveiled during a visit by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf to an exhibition held by the ministry on Saturday.

The Armed Forces’ latest achievement in the field of unmanned aircraft is a cruise missile carrying a drone with high destructive power.

The aircraft has been outfitted with an optical seeker and a warhead capable of detecting targets. It is also able to capture and relay live images of the targets, lock on terrestrial targets, and destroy them with precision.

The Iranian Armed Forces are yet to unveil the exact flying range of the new drone and its destructive power.

