Iran, Nigeria to develop military cooperation

"Nigeria pays attention to the true allies and their support as the country battles multiple threats to its territorial integrity," Magashi stressed, adding that suggestions have been offered to improve the military relations between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Nigerian minister of defense also asked the Iranian envoy to provide applicable models for establishing strong interactions between the armed forces of the two countries.

Recently, Iran and Nigeria signed 9 documents of cooperation between the two countries in various fields of cultural tourism, oil, agriculture, sports and business.

The sixth meeting of the joint commissions of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Federal Republic of Nigeria was recently held in Tehran with the presence of Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin and Zubairu Dada, the Nigerian foreign minister.

