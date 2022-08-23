Canada sanctions 62 more Russians, a defense entity

"Canada is imposing new measures on 62 close associates of the Russia and a defense sector entity that is complicit in Russia’s military operations of Ukraine," said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"Among the individuals sanctioned are high-ranking Russian government officials, including Russian federal governors and regional heads, their family members, and senior officials of currently sanctioned defense sector entities."

Trudeau also announced a CAN$3.85 million ($3 million) boost in financial assistance to support various Ukraine organizations, including the police force and state emergency services.

Trudeau made the pledge with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is visiting Canada, standing by his side, Anadolu news agency reported.

The prime minister said Canada and Germany are steadfast in their continued support of Ukraine.

"Both countries reaffirmed our shared commitment to supporting the full restoration of Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence," he said.

"We will continue to work together with our partners and allies to continue standing up for and defending peace, security, human rights, and the rule of law.”

MA/PR