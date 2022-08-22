Iran determined to develop its military defense achievements

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the comments on Monday in a meeting with the ministers, managers and employees of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics which was held to commemorate the National Defense Industry Day on August 22nd.

The president commemorated the efforts made by martyrs at the defense ministry to develop the country's defense industry such as martyrs Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam and said that "the valuable achievements of scientists and experts in the defense industry are not only for our country but also for the entire Islamic world and all those who love the Islamic Revolution."

He considered motivated and creative scientists in the defense ministry as valuable assets for the country and added the achievements that young Iranian experts in knowledge-based companies have made in the country could not be denied by anyone.

Raeisi stated that sometimes enemies of the Islamic Revolution threaten Iran and its people despite the country's high defense capabilities and warned that "the Islamic Republic of Iran is stronger than ever and our enemies are weaker than ever now. What has made us an influential power in the region and the world are efficient, motivated and revolutionary forces and the defense achievements made by our scientists."

The Iranian president also underlined that enemies must know that Iran is determined to continue the ongoing trend of developing its military defense achievements, further warning that the arrogant powers will be forced out of the region and the region will return to the independent and freedom-seeking nations.

