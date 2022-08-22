  1. Politics
Aug 22, 2022, 9:45 AM

Amid tensions with North;

US, S. Korea kick off biggest drills in years

US, S. Korea kick off biggest drills in years

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – Amid growing tensions with North Korea, the United States and South Korea began their biggest combined military training in years Monday.

The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises will continue through Sept. 1 in South Korea and include field exercises involving aircraft, warships, tanks, and potentially tens of thousands of troops.

Cho Joong-hoon, a spokesperson of South Korea's Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, said the South hasn't immediately detected any unusual activities or signs from the North.

The drills came after North Korea last week dismissed South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s offer to exchange denuclearization steps and economic benefits, accusing Seoul of recycling proposals Pyongyang has long rejected.

