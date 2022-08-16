  1. World
Ammunition depot explodes in Northern Crimea (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – According to Russian sources, an ammunition depot exploded in the town of Dzhankoi in Crimea in northern Crimea.

An ammunition depot has exploded in northern Crimea, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the administration of the settlement of Mayskoye.

RIA Novosti also reported a fire on a transformer substation near the town of Dzhankoi in Crimea.

Earlier on August 9, several powerful explosions were heard near a military facility in Crimea’s Novofedorovka (Saki district).

The explosion occurred far from the resort area, there are no victims or injuries among tourists.

According to the deputy head of administration of the Saki district of Crimea Victoria Kazmirova, the explosion took place at the airfield of the district.

