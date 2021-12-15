JCPOA members, US hold meeting to discuss talks' acceleration

Russia's Permanent Representative to Vienna-based International Organizations announced P4+1 member states have held a meeting with the American delegation in Vienna.

"The #JCPOA participants (without #Iran) and the #US met once again this evening to exchange views on how best to proceed in order to expedite the #ViennaTalks", Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted.

The new round of talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions under Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi kicked off on November 29 in the Austrian capital city of Vienna.

During the first round of the Vienna talks, Iran presented two draft texts which address, separately, the removal of US sanctions and Iran’s return to its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA. Tehran also said it was preparing a third draft text on the verification of the sanctions removal.

During the talks, Iran also wants strict guarantees that the US would remove the sanctions and not abandon the agreement again.

