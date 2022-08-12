Salman Rushdie, author of The Satanic Verses, attacked

Salman Rushdie, the author of a blasphemous anti-Islam book, has been attacked on stage during an event in New York, according to US media.

Rushdie’s condition was not immediately known, but video footage from the incident showed people rushing to his aid after he was attacked at the event in Chautauqua County.

A man rushed to the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and attacked Rushdie as he was being introduced, a witness told Reuters, adding the attacker was subsequently restrained.

Police said Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to his neck and was transported by helicopter to the hospital.