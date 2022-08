According to the local US media, the man accused of brutally attacking Salman Rushdie, Salman Rushdie, the author of a blasphemous anti-Islam book, has been charged with attempted murder.

New York state police have named the suspected knifeman as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey.

Reuters has reported that the anti-Islam 75-year-old writer is on a ventilator in hospital with severed nerves in his arm, a damaged liver and a badly injured eye he is expected to lose.

MNA