JCPOA has all reasons to survive but devil is in details

"Actually I meant that the #JCPOA has all reasons to survive with all respect to all nuclear deal participants including first of all Iran. As always the devil is in the details," wrote Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations on a Monday tweet.

Ulyanov also in another tweet about the current round of Vienna talks in reaction to the EU Foreign Policy Chief's tweet on Monday wrote, "Agree. These words do not sound as an ultimatum. The decisions rest with the capitals of the #JCPOA participants. They will decide."

"What can be negotiated has been negotiated, and it’s now in a final text. However, behind every technical issue and every paragraph lies a political decision that needs to be taken in the capitals. If these answers are positive, then we can sign this deal," wrote Borrell on his Twitter account after the end of another round of Vienna talks.

Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA -- Russia, China, France, Britain, and Germany -- started talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna in April last year. While the parties noted progress in multiple rounds of talks, the indecisiveness shown by Washington has prevented any significant breakthrough.

Last month, the negotiations were hosted in the Qatari capital of Doha in a different format, with Tehran and Washington holding indirect talks mediated by the European Union. Those talks also failed to produce any tangible result due to the excessive demands of the US.

After several months of impasse, the Vienna talks resumed on Thursday. Expert-level negotiations have been held between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries.

