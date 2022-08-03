Leader to attend Muharram mourning ceremony on Thu.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will attend the mourning ceremonies concurrent with the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his true companions.

The mourning ceremony of Imam Hussein (PBUH) will be held without the participation of people for fear of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Like the previous two years, the mourning ceremonies would be held without the participation of people and will be held with the participation of only a eulogist due to the emergence of COVID-19 disease in the country and the need to observe health protocols and guidelines.

The mourning ceremony will be held for six nights which starts from 7th night to 12th night of Muharram (Thursday Aug. 04 to Tuesday Aug. 10) and would be broadcast on IRIB TV Channel every night.

Imam Hussein (PBUH), a grandson of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad (S), and his 72 companions were martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. Every year in Muharram, the first month in the lunar Hijri calendar, Shia Muslims around the world commemorate the martyrdom of the Third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his companions.

