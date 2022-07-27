South African FM again calls Israel regime South African FM

Naledi Pandor made the remarks in a meeting of at the second meeting of heads of Palestinian delegations in Africa, which was held in Pretoria, one of the capital cities of South Africa.

According to the Israeli regime Jpost newspaper, she said that the Palestinian narrative recalls South Africa's own historical experiences of racial segregation and oppression.

This is not the first time the South African Foreign Minister describes the Israeli regime an apartheid state.

Early this year in the middle of February, while addressing the parliament, she called for further downgrading of her country’s diplomatic relations with Israel, expressing hope for a “direct action” against the regime in Tel Aviv for its “well-documented apartheid practices.”

MNA/14010505000819