Greece, Saudi Arabia sign military, energy agreements

The Saudi crown prince arrived in Greece on Tuesday as the first destination of his European trip. The European trip of the Saudi crown prince, which is currently underway, is planned a month after his previous trip to Egypt, Jordan and Turkey, and about 10 days after the visit of US President Joe Biden to Saudi Arabia.

During his visit to Athens, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The two countries signed an agreement with the aim of establishing the Saudi-Greece Strategic Partnership Council.

In addition, a number of other agreements were signed in the fields of energy, military cooperation, investment development and crime fighting.

The two sides also signed memorandums of understanding on sports.

