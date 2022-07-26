Western countries created problems for talks: Raeisi

Iran's President Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a ceremony attended by the Friday Prayers leaders in Tehran on Tuesday.

"Iran never left the negotiating table," the president said.

He added that "It was the Westerners who put hurdles in the way of the talks while the negotiations were underway by issuing a resolution in the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)."

"The conclusion of the talks requires the other party's will above all."

According to Raeisi, the Islamic Republic of Iran has adopted a sensible and rational stance, adding that it is clear that if the other side behaves logically and rationally, the negotiations can lead to a result.

KI