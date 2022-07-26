  1. Politics
Europe may stop issuing Schengen visas to Russian

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – Moscow has been weighing a likely scenario when Russian citizens won’t be able to obtain Schengen visas given the ongoing actions of the West, Russian Foreign Ministry Consular Department Director Ivan Volynkin says.

"The Ministry meticulously registers the calls coming from Europe to stop issuing Schengen visas to Russian citizens. The majority of such statements are being made by odious Russophobic politicians or public figures, and we perceive them accordingly," the diplomat noted, TASS reported.

"At the same time, we already observe an effectively total suspension of the provision of visas to Russian citizens in consular institutions of Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, and Estonia in Russia."

"In case of radical degradation of consular ties with other members of the Schengen Agreement, we cannot rule out even scenarios that might seem impossible right now," Volynkin added.

