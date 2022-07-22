  1. Politics
Russia requests liquidation of Jewish Agency in country

Russia requests liquidation of Jewish Agency in country

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – Russia’s Ministry of Justice has requested the liquidation of the Russian branch of the Jewish Agency.

The website of the Basmanny district court said the ministry filed the request on July 15 and it would be discussed on July 28, according to Aljazeera.

The Russian government, earlier in July, ordered the Jewish Agency to cease all operations inside the country, the local media in the occupied Palestinian lands have reported.

The order came amid growing tension between the Tel Aviv regime and Russia over the regime's stance regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine and its policy of standing with Kyiv.

