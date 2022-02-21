  1. World
  2. South America
Feb 21, 2022, 10:30 AM

At least 120 missing, 171 killed in Brazil flood-hit city

At least 120 missing, 171 killed in Brazil flood-hit city

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – Search and clean-up efforts continue in the Brazilian city of Petrópolis, five days after flash floods and mudslides that have killed at least 171 people.

The victims include at least 27 children and teenagers, while more than 120 are still missing, officials say.

Repeated downpours have hampered the work of emergency teams, with authorities saying it is unlikely anyone will be found alive, BCC reported.

About 900 people are being housed in schools and shelters.

Workers are digging with spades and shovels through the rubble and muck, with teams of volunteers helping in the efforts.

The search is being carried out with hand tools and chainsaws in unstable areas, with teams being helped by 41 sniffer dogs.

In one of the worst-hit neighborhoods, up to 80 houses on a hillside were hit by landslides.

RHM/PR

News Code 184132
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184132/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News