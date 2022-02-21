At least 120 missing, 171 killed in Brazil flood-hit city

The victims include at least 27 children and teenagers, while more than 120 are still missing, officials say.

Repeated downpours have hampered the work of emergency teams, with authorities saying it is unlikely anyone will be found alive, BCC reported.

About 900 people are being housed in schools and shelters.

Workers are digging with spades and shovels through the rubble and muck, with teams of volunteers helping in the efforts.

The search is being carried out with hand tools and chainsaws in unstable areas, with teams being helped by 41 sniffer dogs.

In one of the worst-hit neighborhoods, up to 80 houses on a hillside were hit by landslides.

RHM/PR