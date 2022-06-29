Iran among successful states in health area

Kari Kahiluoto made the remarks in a meeting with Deputy Minister for International Affairs of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Mohammad-Hossein Niknam.



The Finnish envoy voiced his country's readiness to further boost health diplomacy with Iran.

Finland is prepared to bolster its relations with Iran directly based on bilateral trade cooperation, Kahiluoto noted.

Iran is a rich and successful state in the field of health, he said, adding that the enhancement of cooperation should be done completely bilaterally, city by city, company to company, and university to university.

Mohammad-Hossein Niknam, for his part, referred to Finland's experience in the promotion of the health and insurance system, public health, referral system, new family laws, and anti-coronavirus measures and called for cooperation in the areas of pharmaceutical companies and medical equipment.

