Creating ethnic, religious war in Afghanistan US priority

The US priority for purposeful chaos in Afghanistan is creating ethnic and religious warfare to victimize the Hazaras and Tajiks and regionalize the Afghan crisis, Hassan Kazemi Qomi wrote in a Twitter message on Sunday.

Qomi added that the war in Balkhab is preliminary American sedition and whoever encourages the conflict is playing according to the scenario of the US.

Referring to the advice of the religious leaders on staying away from the Balkhab conflict, the senior Iranian diplomat called on leaders of all tribes of Afghanistan to distance themselves from the conflict.

The conflict in Balkhab has resulted in nothing but the bloodshed of the people and the destruction of Afghanistan, he noted.

All well-wishers in Afghanistan must take a stand against the Balkhab conflict; The main drivers of conflict are multinational intelligence services, Qomi stated.

