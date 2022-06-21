Leader's meeting with staff of congress on nomadic martyrs

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – The photo album shows the meeting of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei with the officials in charge of the Nomadic Martyrs Commemoration Congress.

During the meeting, the Leader praised the nomad's sacrifices in the era of the Islamic Revolution and during the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran during 1980-1988) and called on the relevant authorities to solve the problems of the Iranian nomads.