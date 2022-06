TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Children from Kordestan Province of Iran have chanted the hit anthem named "Hello, Commander".

The kids got together to renew their allegiance to the lofty ideals of the Imam and the Islamic Revolution once again.

The anthem was first about a mere song that became a hit single. Then, it turned out to be an epic anthem memorized by many Iranians who sought to support their Imam Mahdi (PBUH) and Leader in the true sense of the word.