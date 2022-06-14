9 terrorists arrested in Iraqi Kurdistan region

An informed Iraqi source quoted the command of the Joint Operations Room of the Iraqi Army made the announcement, saying that the detainees were among the most dangerous terrorists who have been prosecuted by the judiciary in Diyala province in Iraq in recent years for committing various crimes.

The detainees had been hiding in various cities and villages in Iraqi Kurdistan in recent years and moving from one area to another in order to remain unidentified, the source said.

According to the Iraqi source, the operation to prosecute 30 other dangerous terrorists present in the Iraqi Kurdistan region continues, with most of them charged with terrorist acts and other criminal activities.

In recent years, dozens of terrorist elements and wanted persons in Diyala province have fled to the Iraqi Kurdistan region for fear of arrest by security services.

Iraqi Kurdistan region's officials have not cooperated seriously with the Iraqi government and security forces in detaining these terrorist elements in recent years, and the area has become a safe haven for terrorists.

