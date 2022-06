While thanking Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi for selecting him as the Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Abdolmaleki in a message published on his Twitter account on Tuesday announced his resignation.

President Raeisi accepted Abdolmaleki's resignation and selected Mohammad Hadi Zahedi-Vafa as the caretaker of the ministry, said Iranian government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi on Tuesday.

