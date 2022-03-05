  1. World
  2. South America
Mar 5, 2022, 3:30 PM

Suspect in Jovenel Moïse's murder handed over to Haiti

Suspect in Jovenel Moïse's murder handed over to Haiti

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – A former police officer who was part of the security team tasked with guarding murdered Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has been handed over to the authorities in Haiti, media have reported.

Tanis Philomé was arrested in the Dominican Republic, the BBC reported. He has denied any involvement in the assassination of President Moïse on 7 July 2021.

Moïse was shot dead by gunmen who entered his home in Port-au-Prince.

Questions have been raised as to where his security team was at the time.

Haitian police allege a hit squad of mainly foreign mercenaries - 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans - carried out the killing.

Bullet casings were found strewn across the ground around the property, but the only two people shot were President Moïse and his wife, raising suspicion that some members of the security team may have been in on the attack.

The president, who suffered 12 bullet wounds, died at the scene. His wife Martine was seriously injured but survived.

KI/PR

News Code 184530
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184530/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News