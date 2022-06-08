  1. Iran
Train derailment leaves at least 17 dead, 30 injured in Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – Head of the IRCS in South Khorasan on Wednesday said that the derailment of a passenger train on the Tabas-Yazd railroad track has so far left 17 passengers dead and 30 others injured.

Mashhad-Yazd train was carrying 348 passengers, Mohammadreza Daghayeghi said, adding three wagons of the train went off track.

Some 15 passengers are in critical conditions, he said, adding that they have been dispatched to the hospital.

He went on to say that nine rescue teams of the IRCS are carrying out the necessary relief measures.

Two helicopters have been dispatched to the location, he said, noting that air and ground relief is being carried out to transport the injured of the incident.

The derailment incident took place near Mazino Station at 5:30 a.m (local time) on June 8, 2022.

