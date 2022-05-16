Russia moving nuclear-capable missiles to Finland border

A video posted on Monday shows the deployment of mobile Iskander missiles purportedly from a motorway on the way to Vyborg, a western Russian town close to the Finnish border, Mirror claimed.

The footage comes immediately after Helsinki formally announced its bid to join NATO, a move that Russia has long been opposed to.

A commentary on a dashcam video says that seven ballistic missile systems were on the way to the town just 24 miles from the Finnish border.

Russian state television previously said that Moscow would deploy nuclear weapons to its European borders should Nordic nations Finland and Sweden set up military bases on their territory. "When NATO bases appear in Sweden and Finland, Russia will have no choice but to neutralise the imbalance and new threat by deploying tactical nuclear weapons.”

Putin has repeatedly warned both countries against joining NATO, saying the move obliges Russia to strengthen its defences in the Baltic Sea region.

On Sunday evening, Finland and Sweden's leaders confirmed their intention to join NATO.

The two countries previously had decades of military non-alignment, but will now formally submit a joint membership application to the 30-member alliance as soon as the decisions are ratified by their respective governments.

