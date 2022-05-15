UK FM Liz Truss urges formation of global NATO

Speaking ahead of a meeting of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) foreign ministers in Berlin, the Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said, "It's important today to focus on the global NATO because as well as protecting Euro Atlantic security, we also need to watch out for India Pacific security, too."

Truss has called for NATO expansion in the world, while Beijing and Moscow have previously strongly opposed the alliance's expansion, calling it a weakening of global security.

She also reiterated the UK's support of Finland and Sweden for joining the military alliance, saying, "We are very pleased to be joined by our friends Finland and Sweden if they do it apply to join NATO, the UK is strongly supportive of that. We are working closely with Ukraine and others to make sure that Ukraine has standards of NATO defence."

Foreign ministers from NATO’s 30 member states are holding two days of talks this weekend in Berlin that are focused on the two Nordic countries’ membership bids. Their formal application to join NATO is expected within days.

