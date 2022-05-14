Saudi Arabia executes two young men in Al-Qatif in east

Tehran -based Al-Alam TV has said that the Saudi Authorities have executed two young men by the names of Hussein Ali al-Abu Abdullah and Muhammad Khedr al-Awami in Al-Qatif which is mainly dominated by the Shia Muslims.

The two young men had been imprisoned by the Saudi authorities for their different religious beliefs, according to Al-ALam.

This is while the Saudi officials recently told Abu Abdullah's mother that his death sentence had been overturned and that he could receive visits like any other prisoner.

The mass execution of 81 people in a single day in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on March 12, 2022, drew widespread condemnation from across the world.

MNA/FNA14010224001118