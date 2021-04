According to the Saudi WikiLeaks website, the bulldozers of the Saudi government completely destroyed the mosque overnight under the pretext of widening the street.

This is the second mosque to be destroyed by the Saudi government in the Eastern Region of Saudi Arabia in the last five months.

In December 2020, the Saudis razed Imam Hussein (AS) Mosque in Al-Awamiyah.

ZZ/FNA14000204000463