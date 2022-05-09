Leader calls for assisting gov. to advance economic plans

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a number of workers from across the nation on Monday morning on the occasion of the National Workers Week.

“Workers stood at the forefront of the fight against the enemies’ plots to disrupt the country’s production and did not allow the conspiracies to materialize. Workers played the pivotal role in this regard,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

Appreciating the workers, the Leader underscored that Iranian workers have made impressive achievements in military, economic, and political spheres, and at least 14,000 laborers sacrificed their lives during Iraq’s war on Iran in the 1980s.

One of the main policies of enemies since the beginning of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and more vividly in the recent years was to paralyze the country's production with the tightening of sanctions, he said.

All these sanctions and the like were aimed at debilitating the country’s production, he underlined, adding that the workers resisted in the frontline and didn’t let this happen.

International Workers' Day, also known as Labour Day in most countries and often referred to as May Day, is a celebration of labourers and the working classes that is promoted by the international labour movement and occurs every year on May Day.

