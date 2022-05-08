Israeli regime claims detained perpetrators of recent op.

Israeli regime security services on Sunday arrested two Palestinians suspected of carrying out the latest martyrdom-seeking operation by the Palestinian youth in response to the intensified atrocities by the Israeli security forces against the Palestinians in the occupied lands.

The two Palestinian young men which carried out the operation in Elad which is populated by mainly ultra-Orthodox Zionists could be seen in video footage surrounded by the Israeli regime security forces.

The Elad operation was the sixth deadly attack in which many Zionist regime security forces and settlers have been targeted since March 22.

The operation came as the Israeli regime marked the 74th anniversary of its founding.

Israeli War Minister Benny Gantz praised the joint operation by the police, the army and the Shin Bet internal security agency -- which included helicopters, drones and a large deployment of forces to capture the two Palestinian young men, France 24 reported.

