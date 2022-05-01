  1. Culture
May 1, 2022, 12:30 PM

Leader condoles passing of veteran filmmaker Talebzadeh

Leader condoles passing of veteran filmmaker Talebzadeh

TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has expressed condolences over the passing of

In a message on Saturday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei condoled the demise of  Iranian documentary filmmaker Nader Talebzadeh to his honorable family and friends. 

The Leader also prayed to God to bestow divine forgiveness and blessings on him.

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in separate messages expressed their condolences over the death of this veteran filmmaker.

Renowned Iranian documentary filmmaker and anchor of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) Nader Talebzadeh passed away in one of Tehran hospitals at the age of 69 on Friday evening.

Late Talebzadeh was hospitalized on November 23, 2021, due to heart malfunction and blood clotting.

He had also been hospitalized on January 8, 2022, in the ICU section and released in late January.

Talebzadeh was born in Tehran in 1952 and was a documentary producer, TV anchor, and cinema actor.

MNA/5479830

News Code 186355
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186355/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News