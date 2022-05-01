Leader condoles passing of veteran filmmaker Talebzadeh

In a message on Saturday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei condoled the demise of Iranian documentary filmmaker Nader Talebzadeh to his honorable family and friends.

The Leader also prayed to God to bestow divine forgiveness and blessings on him.

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in separate messages expressed their condolences over the death of this veteran filmmaker.

Renowned Iranian documentary filmmaker and anchor of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) Nader Talebzadeh passed away in one of Tehran hospitals at the age of 69 on Friday evening.

Late Talebzadeh was hospitalized on November 23, 2021, due to heart malfunction and blood clotting.

He had also been hospitalized on January 8, 2022, in the ICU section and released in late January.

Talebzadeh was born in Tehran in 1952 and was a documentary producer, TV anchor, and cinema actor.

