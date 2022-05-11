  1. World
  2. Middle East
May 11, 2022, 11:42 AM

Heavy cyber attacks target Zionist websites, servers

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – Hebrew news sources reported that the regime's servers and websites have come under extensive cyber attacks.

Zionist media have claimed that the source of this cyber attack was Iraq, according to Palestine al-Youm.

Following the attack, the largest transport company in occupied Palestine was shut down and the possibility of registering new shipments was suspended.

The system of the main public transport station in the occupied land has also been disrupted and payment by credit cards is not possible, according to the reports.

Railway services in occupied Palestine were also suspended following the cyber-attack.

This is not the first time that Israeli websites and servers have been targeted by cyber-attacks.

