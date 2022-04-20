6 soldiers sustain injuries in fire in Kermanshah

The six injured soldiers were serving at the Brigade 40 of the Iranian military deployed in the province of Kermanshah in the west on Wednesday.

Immediately after this incident, the injured were transferred by helicopter to Imam Khomeini Hospital in Kermanshah to receive treatment.

During this incident, two of the soldiers who had sustained more serious burns were transferred to Tehran to receive better treatment.

The other four soldiers are in good condition and will be discharged from the hospital soon, the local media said.

