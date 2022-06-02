White House Black aids exodus shows racial discrimination

“The exodus of African American staffers from the White House #Blaxit is emblematic of the systematic racial discrimination against non-White ethnic minorities. They describe the work environment in the WH with little support from their superiors and fewer chances for promotion," wrote Kazem Gharibabadi on his Twitter account.

American media have reported that at least 21 Black staffers have left the White House since late last year or are planning to leave soon. Some of those who remain say it’s no wonder why: They describe a work environment with little support from their superiors and fewer chances for promotion.

The departures have been so pronounced that, according to one current and one former White House official, some Black aides have adopted a term for them: “Blaxit.”

