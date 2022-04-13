California hotel under construction catches fire

Massive fire engulfs a four-story hotel under construction in Camarillo as the main street is closed amid fears of the building collapsing.

Social media posts from local residents have revealed that the structure was a hotel that was under construction. Details published by the Ventura County's police scanner account on Twitter indicate that additional aerial ladders, as well as at least five more engines, were called to the scene.

"Multiple spots fires are now being reported. Power lines also on fire," one tweet reads.

The four-story hotel was being built near Las Posas Road and Ventura Boulevard, where the Camarillo Premium Outlets are located, as well as other hotels, stores, and restaurants. One Twitter user wrote, "Well there's a structure fire in the Camarillo Outlets... the new hotels that they were building."

An unofficial fire news account on Twitter shared a terrifying video of fire department officials working to put out the flames.

At the time of the fire, @CAFireScanner reported spot fires near US-101, causing California Highway Patrol to close the highway in both directions. It is not known whether there have been any injuries or deaths prompted by the blaze.

Early reports also stated that first responders were anticipating the collapse of the building.

ZZ/PR