Macron, Le Pen face runoff as all ballots counted

The incumbent head of state will contest the post with Marine Le Pen, the candidate from the National Rally party, who mustered 23.15% of the vote.

In third place was Jean-Luc Melenchon, the leader of the France Unbowed leftist party, with 21.95% of the ballots. The only other candidate that overcame the 5% threshold was Eric Zemmour, the leader of the Reconquete party, who collected 7.07% of the vote, coming in the fourth.

Valerie Pecresse, president of the Regional Council of Ile-de-France and leader of The Republicans party, finished fifth, with 4.78%. Yannick Jadot, who represented the Europe Ecology - The Greens party, garnered 4.63%.

Jean Lassalle, the leader of the leftist Resistons party, collected 3.13%, while the other five candidates won even fewer votes.

According to the Interior Ministry, turnout reached 73.69% for the first round of the elections, the lowest level since 2002.

