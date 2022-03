Ali Nemati gave Persepolis a lead in the 40th minute with a header in the match held in front of about 20,000 fans at the Azadi Stadium.

Esteghlal substitute Rudy Gestede equalized the match with a header in the 81st minute.

Esteghlal remained top of the Iran Professional League (IPL) table with 55 points, six points above Persepolis.

Esteghlal and Persepolis have played each other 98 times with Esteghlal narrowly lead the encounters by 26 wins to 25 with 47 draws.

ZZ/TT