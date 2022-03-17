Iran FM says dual national freed based on humanitarian ground

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday that Nazanin Zaghari and Anousheh Ashouri were released with humanitarian considerations.

Nazanin Zaghari and Anousheh Ashouri who had been jailed in Iran for 6 years on espionage charges were released on Wednesday by Iranian judicial authorities and were handed over to British authorities and flew to the UK on board a plane.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said about their case that the two dual nationals were released based on humanitarian grounds.

Wang Yi expresses China’s all-out support for Vienna talks

In a telephone conversation with Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed China’s all-out support for the process of negotiations.

Chinese foreign minister said he saw is no ceiling in boosting Beijing-Tehran ties as his country attaches importance to cooperation with Iran.

He also appreciated the Iranian foreign minister for accepting the invitation to attend the Afghanistan neighboring countries meeting.

About the Vienna talks, Wang Yi expressed China’s all-out support for the process of negotiations.

Iran frees two dual British nationals jailed for espionage

Some news sources reported that Nazanin Zaghari who had been sentenced to 5 years in prison on spying for the UK in Iran released.

Nazanin Zaghari was in charge of MI6 and the British Foreign Office networking activities in Southwest Asia and North Africa, where she played an active role in spy networks under the cover of being a journalist and in forming velvet revolutions.

Ashoori, who previously lived in southeast London with his family, was detained in August 2017 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for cooperating with Israel’s spy agency Mossad and two years for obtaining 33,000 euros in “illicit funds” nearly a year later.

Iran's Amir Sarkhosh crowned in Asian snooker competitions

The Iranian snooker player Amir Sarkhosh won Ishpreet Singh Chadha from India in the final of the 2022 IBSF Snooker Championships in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday.

Sarkhosh could also become runner-up in the same competitions last week after being beaten by Pakistan’s young cueist Ahsan Ramzan.

