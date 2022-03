Attacks on US military logistics convoys in Iraq still continue in various parts of Iraq. Baghdad Al-Youm (Baghdad Today) reported that a convoy of US troops was targeted in Iraq’s Saladin province on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another US logistics convoy was targeted in city of Samawah in Al Muthanna province in Iraq, the report added.

Earlier on Tuesday, a third US military logistic convoy was targeted in Iraq’s Basra province.

MA/5447992