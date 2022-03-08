Venezuela, US agreed to continue talks on mutual issues

"We agreed to work on the next agenda on issues of mutual interest," he said on the Venezolana de Television television channel, according to TASS.

The meeting lasted almost two hours and was "respectful and cordial," he said.

"Talks, coordination and positive agenda between the US and Venezuela will continue," Maduro said.

White House Spokeswoman Jen Psaki earlier confirmed that a US delegation traveled to Caracas where it discussed, among other things, energy security and the situation with US nationals that were detained and serving time in Venezuela.

