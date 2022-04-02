  1. World
Turkish fighter jets bomb northern Iraq again

TEHRAN, Apr. 02 (MNA) – Local sources in Dohuk province in the north of Iraq on the Iraqi-Turkish border, reported that Turkish military planes have once again bombarded the mountainous areas in the province.

According to the Iraqi Almaalomah news website, the local sources said Turkish fighter jets had twice targeted the Korzar heights in the Shiladzi area in Dohuk province in the north of Iraq.

The report also said that The "Mam Rasha" heights were also targeted in the same province on the shared border with Turkey.

The possible casualties from the bombardments are still unknown yet, according to the report.

Turkey has conducted several military operations inside the Iraqi territory over the past few years against the alleged presence of the PKK despite strong condemnation from the Iraqi authorities in violation of the territorial integrity and soverignty of its southern neighbor.

